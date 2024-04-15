Opposition submitted appeal about rally to Baku executive power

On behalf of the organising committee of the opposition rally on 15 April, a notice of intention to hold a protest rally on 21 April has been sent to the Baku city executive power.

The rally is held with demands for release of political prisoners, implementation of electoral reforms, withdrawal of Russian military from Karabakh, signing of a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, opening of land borders, increase of salaries, pensions, establishment of "children's allowances".

The rally is supposed to be held on 21 April from 15.00 to 17.00 at one of three places: the square in front of "28 May" metro station, the square in front of "Narimanov" metro station and "Mehsul" stadium.

An appeal to the city administration was signed by Vidadi Mirkamal, member of the National Council of Democratic Forces; Sagif Gurbanov, head of the department of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan; Nureddin Mammadli, chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the APF; Mammad Ibrahim and Bakhtiyar Imanov, members of the APF Presidium; Huseyn Melik, member of the board of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party.