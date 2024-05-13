OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan
OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan
The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, has arrived to Armenia on 13 May, reads a press release on site of OSCE.
In Yerevan, Minister Borg will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and members of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.
The focus of the visit will be on co-operation between the OSCE and Armenia, underscoring the Organization’s continued commitment to promoting and advancing sustainable peace and resolving conflicts throughout the OSCE region.
On May 14 Ian Borg, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. In Baku, Minister Borg will meet with President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and First Deputy Chair of the National Assembly Ali Huseynli, as well as members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.
The visit will focus on the OSCE’s engagement in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the Organization’s continued support towards advancing long-term, sustainable peace and resolving conflicts throughout the OSCE region, reads the press release.
Politics
-
Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the Board of the Platform III Republic, deteriorated in the pre-trial detention center, his wife Gunel Manafli said. According to her, blood tests revealed an increase in sugar and cholesterol levels. The doctor said that if you do not start treatment, then blockage of blood vessels may occur. In addition, Izzatli has gallstones, which also poses threats, Manafly noted.
-
The Foreign Ministers of 12 EU countries addressed the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, as well as the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy, Olivér Varhelyi, in connection with the events in Georgia.
-
- 13 May 2024, 15:02
On May 13, the Khatai District Court of Baku, chaired by Sahiba Hajiyeva, completed the trial on the claim of the editor of the economic news department of the Turan agency Hafiz Babaly against the “Iki Sahil” newspaper. Unlike the proceedings in a similar lawsuit by Babaly against the site Qafqazinfo.az. The journalist himself was not present at the trial and he was connected via video link from the pre-trial detention center.
-
- 13 May 2024, 14:42
A manager of the demokratik.az site Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev) has declared an indefinite hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center. He is protesting against the illegal arrest and the biased consideration of the appeal against the verdict. According to his wife, Arzu Rzayeva, Osman went on hunger strike on May 12 in the Ganja pre-trial detention center-2. Rzayeva said that her husband is a victim of slander by officials and has been unreasonably detained for 23 months, and the Ganja Court of Appeal has not conducted an objective investigation and has been delaying the investigation for a month now.
Leave a review