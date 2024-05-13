OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan

The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, has arrived to Armenia on 13 May, reads a press release on site of OSCE.

In Yerevan, Minister Borg will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and members of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The focus of the visit will be on co-operation between the OSCE and Armenia, underscoring the Organization’s continued commitment to promoting and advancing sustainable peace and resolving conflicts throughout the OSCE region.

On May 14 Ian Borg, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. In Baku, Minister Borg will meet with President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and First Deputy Chair of the National Assembly Ali Huseynli, as well as members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The visit will focus on the OSCE’s engagement in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the Organization’s continued support towards advancing long-term, sustainable peace and resolving conflicts throughout the OSCE region, reads the press release.