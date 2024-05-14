OSCE Minsk Group should be eliminated – Ilham Aliyev

The OSCE Minsk Group and other related institutions should be eliminated. This was stated on May 14 by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Maltese Foreign Minister Jan Borg.

During the meeting, Borg expressed support for the negotiation process to normalize relations and sign a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In turn, Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan was the initiator of the fundamental principles that form the basis of this process, and the text of the draft peace treaty was presented by Baku.

According to Aliyev, negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are ongoing to promote the peace agenda.

Aliyev reminded that the OSCE and the Minsk Group co-Chairs had done nothing to liberate Azerbaijani territories from occupation and return internally displaced persons. The negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs served to continue the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

As a result, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity on its own in line with norms and principles of the international law and the UN Charter.

"Therefore, it is time to eliminate the OSCE Minsk Group and all OSCE institutions associated with it," Aliyev said.

During the meeting, issues of transport communications within the framework of the OSCE were also discussed. Borg stated Malta's readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan within the framework of his chairmanship to promote the concept of small island states and developing countries and the development of their ties with the EU.

Aliyev, in turn, said that this issue will be among the priorities of the Azerbaijani Presidency of COP29.