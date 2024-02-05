OSCE/ODIHR observer not allowed to enter Azerbaijan

OSCE/ODIHR short-term observer from Switzerland Nick Gugger was prevented from entering Azerbaijan on 4 February. He was turned round at Baku airport and sent back.

According to social media, the police confiscated the Swiss citizen's passport and kept him at the airport for three hours. Afterwards, he was sent on a flight to Istanbul.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, Gugger had previously criticised Azerbaijan for "aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh".

It has not yet been possible to get comments from the Swiss Embassy in Azerbaijan.

This is the first case of deportation of an OSCE observer from Baku.--