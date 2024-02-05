OSCE/ODIHR observer not allowed to enter Azerbaijan
OSCE/ODIHR observer not allowed to enter Azerbaijan
OSCE/ODIHR short-term observer from Switzerland Nick Gugger was prevented from entering Azerbaijan on 4 February. He was turned round at Baku airport and sent back.
According to social media, the police confiscated the Swiss citizen's passport and kept him at the airport for three hours. Afterwards, he was sent on a flight to Istanbul.
According to Azerbaijani media reports, Gugger had previously criticised Azerbaijan for "aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh".
It has not yet been possible to get comments from the Swiss Embassy in Azerbaijan.
This is the first case of deportation of an OSCE observer from Baku.--
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 5 February 2024, 17:50
On February 5, the trial in the case of religious blogger Rashad Ramazanov, accused of drug trafficking, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court sentenced him to 5 years and 4 months in prison, his wife Kenul Ramazanova said.
-
- 5 February 2024, 17:02
The OSCE/ODIHR confirmed the refusal of Nick Gugger, a short-term observer of the organization's mission, to enter Azerbaijan. "We are not currently aware of the exact reason, but we have asked the national authorities and are waiting for a response," ODIHR spokeswoman Katya Andrukh asking the question from Turan.
-
- 5 February 2024, 16:51
An arsenal of artillery shells was found in the Khojaly region during an inspection of the territory, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported. Engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani army seized about 300 armor-piercing and high-explosive 122 mm shells from the territory.
-
- 5 February 2024, 15:42
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is cooperating with the Azerbaijani authorities through diplomatic channels in connection with the incident on February 3, when a Swiss citizen, Nick Gugger, was not allowed in Baku. Gugger, who was sent to Azerbaijan as an OSCE observer for the presidential elections on February 7, was detained at Baku airport and deported a few hours later. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has been informed about the incident and is dealing with the matter through diplomatic channels, local media reported.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-02-05
Мы и сами виноваты в этом не мало Армянская диаспора посмотрите как проводит свою политику монипулирования в Европе США..А наша диаспора чем занимается граждане которые уехавшие давно в Европу ничем иногда в ютуб заглянешь показывают свою жизнь в каком апартаменте живут как им хорошо живется в Европе только своей жизнью заняты..Ненадо обвинять кого то в Европе из политиков надо было действовать как минимум донести правду о Карабахе о проблеме захвата наших земель о сепаратизме итд...