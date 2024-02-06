OSCE/ODIHR observers to hold press conference on 8 February

International observers of the 7 February Presidential election will hold a press conference the following day to deliver their conclusions on the results of the election in Azerbaijan.

Artur Gerasimov, special co-ordinator and head of the OSCE Short-Term Observers; Daniela De Ridder, head of the OSCE PA Delegation; Eoghan Murphy - head of ODIHR Election Observation Mission will address the journalists.

The press conference will start at 15:00, 8 February in the Rotunda Room at the Landmark office (4C Haghani str.).

* International Election Observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).

Recall that the observation mission comprises 335 observers, including 256 ODIHR experts, long-term and short-term observers, and 79 OSCE PA experts.