OTS: Intensification of diplomatic contacts

As the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), which will be held in Baku, approaches, diplomatic activities in the Turkic world will occupy a central place. On the eve of a series of meetings and summits, the Organization of Turkic-speaking States (OTS) is preparing for a period of intensified cooperation between its member States.

At today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Chairman Samad Seyidov stressed the growing dynamics in relations between the Turkic-speaking states. Noting the importance of the upcoming meetings, Seyidov spoke about plans to hold a meeting of the diplomatic academies of the OTS member in Baku.

Seyidov's remarks shed light on a broader trend towards expanding cooperation within the framework of the OTS. Currently, committees dealing with economic and cultural issues are being established in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Council (TURKPA).

Looking ahead, Seyidov spoke about a number of upcoming events that will highlight the depth and scope of Turkic diplomatic initiatives. In May, a conference organized by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey will bring together defense committees from the member countries of the OTS, which will signal concerted efforts to solve security problems and strengthen military cooperation in the Turkic world.

In addition, a meeting of the chairmen of the parliaments of the member states of the OTS is planned to be held in Baku in early June, which will become a platform for high-level dialogue and strategic coordination on key regional and global issues.

In addition to the parliamentary events, the OTS is preparing to hold a summit in Shusha in July this year, which will be an important milestone in Turkic regional diplomacy.

Observers note that as the Turkic-speaking countries continue to deepen their interaction and cooperation on the diplomatic front, the prospects for regional stability and prosperity seem more promising.