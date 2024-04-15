PACE spring session opens in Strasbourg without Azerbaijani delegation
The PACE spring session opens in Strasbourg on April 15. For the first time, the Azerbaijani delegation will not take part in the session, since at the previous session in January this year, Azerbaijan was deprived of the right to vote in PACE due to gross violations of human rights and freedoms. It is expected that a number of partner countries will come up with a proposal to return the right to vote to Azerbaijan.
The agenda includes debates on the admission of Kosovo to the Council of Europe; debates on the murder of Alexei Navalny and countering the totalitarian regime of Vladimir Putin; the arrest of Vladimir Kara-Murza and the persecution of protesters in Russia.
The Assembly should also discuss support for Ukraine's reconstruction, including the use of Russia's frozen assets for this purpose.
The Assembly should express its statutory opinion on the "draft Framework Convention of the Council of Europe on Artificial Intelligence, Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of law. There will also be debates on the situation in the Gaza Strip and Iran's attacks on Israel.
Other planned debates include freedom of expression and assembly of the LGBTI community, protection of children from online violence.
