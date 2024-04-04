    • flag_AZ
Package of Azerbaijani-Congolese agreements signed

Package of Azerbaijani-Congolese agreements signed

The news agency Turan

A package of Azerbaijani-Congolese documents was signed in Baku today following talks between the leaders of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The heads of state signed the Declaration on Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Congo.

A memorandum of understanding on training was also signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan and the National Oil Corporation of the Congo.

Besides, the oil companies of the two countries signed an agreement on terms and conditions to improve and expand the «Congolaise de Raffinage» refinery.

A protocol of intent on cooperation in the field of environment, sustainable management of natural resources and climate change was also signed between the Ministries of Ecology of the two countries.

Politics

