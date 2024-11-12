Famil Khalilov
Paralysed activist ceased hunger strike on 88th day
Paralysed activist, first-group invalid Famil Khalilov ceased his hunger strike on the 88th day, human rights activist Rufat Safarov said.
According to him, Khalilov adopted such a decision in view of the requests of his mother, wife, lawyers and human rights activists.
As Safarov noted, the nearly 3-month hunger strike has seriously affected Khalilov's health.
‘Both of his arms were paralysed, and now his legs have been taken away as well. Without help, he can no longer move around,’ the human rights defender said.
As a reminder, Famil Khalilov has been on hunger strike since 15 August in protest against his ‘illegal arrest’ on 2 May on charges of manufacturing and transporting drugs on a large scale. He faces up to 12 years of imprisonment.
Those close to the activist claim that Famil was active on social networks and demanded respect for human rights and criticised the authorities' policy. This is the reason for his arrest.
Famil Khalilov suffers from cerebral palsy, his hands are paralysed. He typed his posts on social networks with his toes. Human rights activists recognised him as a political prisoner.
