In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed strong support for Armenia amidst the ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan. He stated that “France firmly stands alongside Armenia in the face of pressure from Azerbaijan and territorial issues,” calling on the international community to actively participate in ensuring successful peace negotiations and the preservation of internationally recognized borders.

Macron’s comments were immediately met with sharp criticism from Azerbaijan, with the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accusing France of adopting a biased, pro-Armenian position that undermines the peace process. Ayhan Hajizade, head of the press service of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, condemned Macron’s remarks, emphasizing that presenting Armenia as a peace-loving victim ignores its long-term occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the mass displacement of nearly one million Azerbaijanis.

“The position of France, which accuses Azerbaijan of pressure, is not only biased but also harmful to regional stability,” Hajizade stated, adding that “it is unacceptable that France, which arms Armenia and seemingly encourages revanchist tendencies, accuses Azerbaijan of pressuring Armenia.”

Azerbaijan has long maintained that Armenia’s occupation of its territories was the root cause of instability in the region. Azerbaijani officials have repeatedly highlighted the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their homes, mass killings, and Armenia’s refusal to recognize the right of return for displaced populations. Hajizade noted, “The mass deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the crimes committed by Armenian forces demonstrate the deep unfairness of France’s foreign policy on this issue.”

The Azerbaijani government has demanded that France halt what it perceives as destructive interference in the region. According to Hajizade, “France’s foreign policy has failed in many parts of the world, and we demand that it stop its destabilizing activities in the South Caucasus.”

France has historically been seen as sympathetic to Armenia, partly due to the large Armenian diaspora in the country. However, its stance has often been criticized by Azerbaijan and Turkey as one-sided, particularly in the context of the ongoing peace negotiations between Baku and Yerevan.

As both sides attempt to navigate a fragile post-war peace, Macron’s remarks have added another layer of complexity to the delicate situation. Azerbaijan views France’s involvement as disruptive rather than conducive to long-term peace, arguing that external actors should promote neutrality in facilitating dialogue between the two nations.