Paris welcomes bilateral talks between Baku and Yerevan
France welcomes the meeting and negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held in Almaty on May 10-11. This is stated in a statement by the French Foreign Ministry on May 12.
" France emphasizes the importance of the parties confirming their commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration of Mutual Recognition of Territorial Integrity as a continuation of the process launched at the quadrilateral meeting in Prague on October 7, 2022.
In this context, Paris calls for continued demarcation of the border on the principles agreed in the declaration of April 19, 2024. At the same time, Paris calls for the continuation of negotiations to sign a peace treaty between the two countries.
We welcome the initiative of the Kazakh authorities to facilitate these negotiations.
Given this, France will continue to work together with its partners to establish a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus in accordance with international law," the statement said.
