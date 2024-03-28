Pashinyan: actions of Karabakh circles threaten Armenia's security

Some circles, from among the former leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh, are taking actions and steps, declaring the government in exile, pose a threat to Armenia's national security. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a government meeting on March 28.

"I want to state very clearly that there is one government in Armenia, and this government is sitting in this hall. And I want us all to record this message very clearly, and if necessary, appropriate steps should be taken and appropriate measures taken so that certain circles of external forces also do not use this to create threats to Armenia's security," Pashinyan quotes News.am

There can be no other government in Armenia except the Government of Armenia. If someone in Armenia identifies himself as the government, this is a problem of Armenia's national security and cannot remain unanswered, he continued.

Thus, it should be noted that Pashinyan responded to the statements of former Karabakh leader Samvel Shahramanyan in an interview with “Le Figaro”: When asked whether there is a state and a government in exile, Shahramanyan replied: "Yes, the office of the President of Artsakh, as well as the offices of judicial and legislative structures, is located in the building in which I receive you in Yerevan. In October, I signed a decree that establishes that all government ministers remain in their posts on a voluntary basis."