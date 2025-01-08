Pashinyan must accept the Azerbaijanis and address the issue of their safe return to Armenia – I. Aliyev
Azerbaijan raised the issue of the return of Azerbaijanis to their historical lands in Armenia 10 years ago. However, until the problem of liberating the occupied territories was resolved, this topic was not actively pursued, the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, said in an interview with local TV channels on January 7. “This was our legitimate desire, and now it is time to seriously address this issue,” he said, adding that the community of Western Azerbaijan had established contacts with international organizations, and this issue had already been brought to the international agenda.
“All of this activity is aimed at ensuring that the Western Azerbaijanis can return to their ancestral lands, to the villages and towns where they lived, and this demand aligns with all international norms and principles,” Aliyev said. The current territory of Armenia is largely historical land inhabited by Azerbaijanis. “Today, we are saying that 300,000 Western Azerbaijanis must return to these places.”
On 19th century maps of the Russian Empire, all the toponyms in this territory have Azerbaijani origin. These maps do not mention Lake Sevan; it is written as Lake Goycha. “When we say this is our historical land, we are telling the truth,” Aliyev said.
In November 1920, Western Zangezur was separated from Azerbaijan and annexed to Armenia. Two years earlier, the authorities of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic “gifted” Armenia the city of Yerevan.
“Therefore, it is time for Armenia to create conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands. We expect a clear position from the Armenian leadership on this issue. They prefer to remain silent. However, we expect a concrete answer.
When and under what conditions can Azerbaijanis return to these regions? Especially considering that most of the villages where Azerbaijanis lived are now completely empty, returning there will not pose much of a problem, and there is no need to resettle anyone.
Their right to live there should be recognized, and conditions should be created for their activities. I hope the day will come when the Western Azerbaijanis return to their homeland.
I think it would be good if the Prime Minister of Armenia met with representatives of the Western Azerbaijan community. As far as I know, they are also ready to go to Yerevan. Let him meet with them and listen to their issues. They have the full right to return there.”
-
-
- In World
- 8 January 2025 14:31
Politics
-
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
-
- 8 January 2025, 16:23
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
-
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
-
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
Leave a review