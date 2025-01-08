Pashinyan must accept the Azerbaijanis and address the issue of their safe return to Armenia – I. Aliyev

Azerbaijan raised the issue of the return of Azerbaijanis to their historical lands in Armenia 10 years ago. However, until the problem of liberating the occupied territories was resolved, this topic was not actively pursued, the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, said in an interview with local TV channels on January 7. “This was our legitimate desire, and now it is time to seriously address this issue,” he said, adding that the community of Western Azerbaijan had established contacts with international organizations, and this issue had already been brought to the international agenda.

“All of this activity is aimed at ensuring that the Western Azerbaijanis can return to their ancestral lands, to the villages and towns where they lived, and this demand aligns with all international norms and principles,” Aliyev said. The current territory of Armenia is largely historical land inhabited by Azerbaijanis. “Today, we are saying that 300,000 Western Azerbaijanis must return to these places.”

On 19th century maps of the Russian Empire, all the toponyms in this territory have Azerbaijani origin. These maps do not mention Lake Sevan; it is written as Lake Goycha. “When we say this is our historical land, we are telling the truth,” Aliyev said.

In November 1920, Western Zangezur was separated from Azerbaijan and annexed to Armenia. Two years earlier, the authorities of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic “gifted” Armenia the city of Yerevan.

“Therefore, it is time for Armenia to create conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands. We expect a clear position from the Armenian leadership on this issue. They prefer to remain silent. However, we expect a concrete answer.

When and under what conditions can Azerbaijanis return to these regions? Especially considering that most of the villages where Azerbaijanis lived are now completely empty, returning there will not pose much of a problem, and there is no need to resettle anyone.

Their right to live there should be recognized, and conditions should be created for their activities. I hope the day will come when the Western Azerbaijanis return to their homeland.

I think it would be good if the Prime Minister of Armenia met with representatives of the Western Azerbaijan community. As far as I know, they are also ready to go to Yerevan. Let him meet with them and listen to their issues. They have the full right to return there.”