Penitentiary Service assures that Ulvi Hasanli has not complained about anyone

The Penitentiary Service has responded to Turan Agency's inquiry regarding the reports of threats to "Abzas Media" director Ulvi Hasanli in pre-trial detention center N 1.

The Penitentiary Service reports that all rights of convicts and arrested persons, including the rights to personal safety, are ensured and their legitimate interests are protected.

‘A prisoner named Siyavush is not currently kept in the same cell with Ulvi Hasanli. Prisoner Ulvi Hasanli and his lawyers have not made any official appeals to the Penitentiary Service, as well as to the Baku remand center about violation of his rights,’ the reply reads.

It may be reminded that Ulvi Hasanli's wife Rubaba Guliyeva reported the day before that on 21 August Ulvi told in a telephone conversation that a 60-year-old man named Siyavush, arrested for drugs, provoked him into a fight and then attacked Ulvi. He also threatened Ulvi with a knife blade.

The journalist's wife noted that both Ulvi and his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova, complained about this fact to the head and deputy head of the pre-trial detention center for 10 days, but no action was taken.