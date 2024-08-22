Penitentiary Service assures that Ulvi Hasanli has not complained about anyone
The Penitentiary Service has responded to Turan Agency's inquiry regarding the reports of threats to "Abzas Media" director Ulvi Hasanli in pre-trial detention center N 1.
The Penitentiary Service reports that all rights of convicts and arrested persons, including the rights to personal safety, are ensured and their legitimate interests are protected.
‘A prisoner named Siyavush is not currently kept in the same cell with Ulvi Hasanli. Prisoner Ulvi Hasanli and his lawyers have not made any official appeals to the Penitentiary Service, as well as to the Baku remand center about violation of his rights,’ the reply reads.
It may be reminded that Ulvi Hasanli's wife Rubaba Guliyeva reported the day before that on 21 August Ulvi told in a telephone conversation that a 60-year-old man named Siyavush, arrested for drugs, provoked him into a fight and then attacked Ulvi. He also threatened Ulvi with a knife blade.
The journalist's wife noted that both Ulvi and his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova, complained about this fact to the head and deputy head of the pre-trial detention center for 10 days, but no action was taken.
Politics
- 23 August 2024, 21:40
polis, səməd şıxı, tbilisi
- 23 August 2024, 21:16
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze is recalled from his post ahead of schedule. The order was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the document was sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval, Georgian media reported.
- 23 August 2024, 18:12
On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.
- 23 August 2024, 17:52
The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.
