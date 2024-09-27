Penitentiary Service Denies Torture Allegations of Inmate in Baku Pre-Trial Detention Center

According to reports from "Abzas Media," the inmate in the Baku pre-trial detention facility-, Maleyka Bekirova was allegedly beaten on September 23 by the facility's warden, Adalat Gurbanov, when she attempted to make a phone call. The report claims that Gurbanov took Bekirova from her cell number 35 to an illegally established "punishment cell" and assaulted her. Witnesses allegedly described Gurbanov choking Bekirova and slapping her before throwing her onto a bunk, leaving marks on her face and chest.

However, the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice has refuted these claims. In their response to Turan, they stated that the alleged incident did not occur, emphasizing that Bekirova was not transferred to a punishment cell and that her rights are fully upheld and protected.

This is not the first time such allegations have surfaced. Earlier, on July 31, Ulvi Hasanli, the director of "Abzas Media," highlighted widespread torture practices within the same detention center. In June, Sevinc Vagifgizi, the editor-in-chief of the publication, reported witnessing threats against two female inmates and their placement in solitary confinement.

These ongoing allegations raise significant concerns about the treatment of detainees in Azerbaijan’s penal system.