Peskov calls Azerbaijan as friend and partner of Russia

Russia and Azerbaijan have the desire and potential to develop relations, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow.

"This is our great neighbour, friend, partner and ally. And, indeed, we have a lot of common interests, we have great potential for co-operation and, most importantly, rich traditions of our bilateral relations. And there is political will on both sides to continue and develop these relations in every possible way," Peskov said.