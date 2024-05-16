PFPA activist Elkhan Aliyev went on a dry hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center
On May 15, activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elkhan Aliyev announced a dry hunger strike in a new detention center in the village of Umbaki.
The activist’s wife, Shahnaz Aliyeva, reported this to Turan.
She noted that Aliyev is protesting in this way against his unfounded criminal prosecution. The activist claims that the charges against him are fabricated for political reasons.
“Elkhan called this evening and said that he has been on a dry hunger strike for the second day. But there is a lot of pressure on him to stop it. On behalf of the leadership of the penitentiary service, he is threatened with physical violence, even death,” said the activist’s wife.
The Prison Service could not be reached for comment.
Elkhan Aliyev was arrested in July 2023 on charges of “fraud” and “production and use of a false document.”
He declared a provocation against him. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.
On April 1, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced him to 5 years in prison.
On May 13, during the consideration of the appeal, Aliyev announced his intention to begin a dry hunger strike in two days.
