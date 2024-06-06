Photo of Gubad Ibadoglu at hotel building where climate conference is hosted
Photo of Gubad Ibadoglu at hotel building where climate conference is hosted
An image of Azerbaijani political prisoner Gubad Ibadoglu, a doctor of economic sciences, appears overnight at the Bonn climate change conference being held in the Marriott Hotel building.
He is currently under house arrest and banned from leaving Azerbaijan due to a criminal case.
According to the economist's brother, Galib Togrul, next to the photo is written: "Freedom to Gubad".
The support action was initiated by "International Global Witness".
The conference began on 3 June and will continue until 13 June. The Bonn Climate Conference, also known as the 60th Subsidiary Meeting, brings together countries that are signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
The Bonn Climate Conference serves as a crucial link between COP28 in Dubai and COP29 in Azerbaijan, and its outcomes are the basis for the next round of global climate negotiations. The conference is attended by up to 6,000 guests, including representatives of UNFCCC member governments and parliaments, companies, international NGOs and the media.
Politics
-
The Declaration of Independence of Armenia, which is included in the Constitution of Armenia, contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.
-
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has satisfied the complaint of the prisoner of the Gobustan prison of Azerbaijan, Vugar Aliyev, the legal information website reports. Aliyev was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Aslan Aslanov, the son of the then head of the Shamkir region in 2003. The murder was committed in revenge for the honor of his fiancee Lamia Guliyeva.
-
Prison overcrowding remains an acute problem for many European prison systems, according to the Council of Europe's Annual Report on Prisons (SPACE I) for 2023. According to the Council of Europe, the number of prisoners per 100 places in Europe increased by 2% in the period from January 31, 2022 to January 31, 2023 (from 91.7 to 93.5 prisoners). Seven prison administrations reported holding more than 105 prisoners per 100 available places, indicating severe overcrowding.
-
- 6 June 2024, 16:06
On Thursday, by order of the head of state, Rashad Ismayilov was appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Sultanate of Oman. By another order, Shahin Abdullayev was recalled from this position.
Leave a review