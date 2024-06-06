Photo of Gubad Ibadoglu at hotel building where climate conference is hosted

An image of Azerbaijani political prisoner Gubad Ibadoglu, a doctor of economic sciences, appears overnight at the Bonn climate change conference being held in the Marriott Hotel building.

He is currently under house arrest and banned from leaving Azerbaijan due to a criminal case.

According to the economist's brother, Galib Togrul, next to the photo is written: "Freedom to Gubad".

The support action was initiated by "International Global Witness".

The conference began on 3 June and will continue until 13 June. The Bonn Climate Conference, also known as the 60th Subsidiary Meeting, brings together countries that are signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Bonn Climate Conference serves as a crucial link between COP28 in Dubai and COP29 in Azerbaijan, and its outcomes are the basis for the next round of global climate negotiations. The conference is attended by up to 6,000 guests, including representatives of UNFCCC member governments and parliaments, companies, international NGOs and the media.