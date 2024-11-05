Polad Aslanov
Polad Aslanov Transferred to Colony No. 15 (Updated)
The head of the website xeberman.com, Polad Aslanov, has been transferred to Prison No. 15, not to a medical facility as was previously reported, his wife reported on the evening of November 5. According to her, she was informed about this by the office of the Ombudsman. "Supposedly, we ourselves requested this, but that was not the case," Aslanova said.
She also noted that the conditions in Prison No. 15 are worse than in Prison No. 1, where Polad had been previously held.
* * *
Polad Aslanov forcibly transferred to Penitentiary Service hospital.
Polad Aslanov, founder of a website xeberman.com, who went on hunger in the colony with demand to release of politica, on 4 November was forcibly transferred to the Penitentiary Service hospital in the evening of the same day. This was reported to Turan by his wife Gulmira Aslanov.
After Aslanov went on hunger strike, his wife was invited to the colony, pointing out the reasonableness of the hunger strike, as the possibilities of appealing the verdict have been exhausted and no pardon is expected. Therefore, a hunger strike would only harm the health of Aslanov, who already weighs 49 kg.
‘I was given an opportunity to talk to Polad, but he said he would continue his hunger strike, for there is no other way to protest against the unjust verdict,’ the wife said. After she left, Aslanov was escorted to a prison service treatment facility.
‘We repeatedly asked to hospitalise Polad because of serious problems with kidneys, teeth, nervous system disorders, insomnia, but we were refused. Now they have suddenly decided to hospitalise him themselves,’ Aslanova said.
* The head of xeberman.com, Polad Aslanov, was arrested on 12 June 2019 on charges of spying for Iran - Article 274 of the Criminal Code (state treason). He was sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment.
Aslanov denies all charges, saying that he is being persecuted for exposing corruption among intelligence officers.
Human rights activists have recognised him as a political prisoner. International organisations condemned Aslanov's arrest and called for his release. The Supreme Court subsequently reduced Aslanov's prison sentence to 13 years.
