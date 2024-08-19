Polad Bulbul oglu
Polad Bulbul oglu announced end of his career as Ambassador to the Russian Federation
79-year-old Polad Bulbul oglu stated that he had completed his career as the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia.
It may be reminded that he has held this post since 2006. Before that, he was the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan (1988-2006), and earlier the director of the Baku Philharmonic.
Polad Bulbul oglu was also known as a pop singer and it is not entirely clear how he became a diplomat.
He recently stated that he would like to become a member of the Parliament from the city of Shusha.
At present, he is registered as a candidate from the 124th Shusha-Agdam-Khojavend constituency in the Parliamentary elections on September 1.
