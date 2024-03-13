  • contact.az Contact
Police came to feminist activist Narmin Shahmarzadeh's flat

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Two persons in civilian clothes, who introduced themselves as police officers, came to the rented flat of feminist activist Narmin Shahmarzadeh this morning.

As she told Turan, a woman rang the doorbell first. Looking through the peephole, Shahmarzadeh saw two other persons. The activist asked what they wanted and was told that the police had to check the "residence registration" of the flat's residents. Shahmarzadeh said that she would not open the door until her lawyer arrived.  After that, the police "changed their mind" about checking the residence registration and left.

Politics

