Police came to feminist activist Narmin Shahmarzadeh's flat
Two persons in civilian clothes, who introduced themselves as police officers, came to the rented flat of feminist activist Narmin Shahmarzadeh this morning.
As she told Turan, a woman rang the doorbell first. Looking through the peephole, Shahmarzadeh saw two other persons. The activist asked what they wanted and was told that the police had to check the "residence registration" of the flat's residents. Shahmarzadeh said that she would not open the door until her lawyer arrived. After that, the police "changed their mind" about checking the residence registration and left.
Politics
On March 13, Head of State Ilham Aliyev received Tedros Gebresius, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs Wu Hongbo.
On March 13, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulos. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The sides noted the importance of developing bilateral relations in political, economic, trade, energy, agricultural, tourism, humanitarian and other spheres.
"Media and civil society of Azerbaijan under pressure on the eve of the COP29 conference" is the theme of a parallel event to be held on March 15 in Geneva within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council. The event is organized by the Norwegian Foundation "House of Human Rights".
- 13 March 2024, 16:19
On Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Louis Bono, Senior adviser to the US State Department for negotiations in the Caucasus. According to the Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus. In particular, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the peace treaty, was touched upon.
