Positions of Azerbaijani armed forces in Lachin shelled

On 5 January from 22.00 to 22.10 Armenian armed forces units from the direction of Dyg and Khanazakh villages of Goris region shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zabukh and Chagazur villages of Lachin region. This is stated in the press release of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The press release also notes that the Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani positions several times in recent days and all cases were recorded accordingly.

In turn, the Armenian Defence Ministry rejects the fact of shelling of Azerbaijani positions.