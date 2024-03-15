Positions of Baku and Yerevan on mutual recognition of borders have become closer - Armenian Foreign Minister

    • flag_AZ
Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to agreeing to recognize the border that existed between the two countries at the time of the collapse of the USSR in 1991 as the basis for demarcation and mutual recognition of territorial integrity. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this on March 15, speaking in the country's parliament.

"There is currently more mutual understanding on this issue than there was a month ago. I have the impression that we are very close to a mutual agreement on this issue," he said.

