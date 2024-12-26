President of Iran Called Aliyev

  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan

On December 26, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. 

Pezeshkian expressed his condolences regarding the AZAL plane crash and the loss of its passengers, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that this was the first phone call from the Iranian president since his election to office.

