President of Iran Called Aliyev
President of Iran Called Aliyev
On December 26, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Pezeshkian expressed his condolences regarding the AZAL plane crash and the loss of its passengers, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.
It is noteworthy that this was the first phone call from the Iranian president since his election to office.
-
- Economics
- 26 December 2024 14:50
-
Politics
-
- 27 December 2024, 14:50
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regime in the country until April 1, 2025. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The extension is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) within the country and its potential consequences."
-
- 27 December 2024, 14:34
The Kremlin will not make any statements regarding the passenger plane disaster involving Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau until the investigation's conclusions are made, said Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov to journalists.
-
- 27 December 2024, 13:48
The Khatai district court of Baku on Friday granted the investigation's request to extend the term of pre-trial detention of the accused journalists in the 'Toplum TV' case.
-
- 27 December 2024, 13:20
‘AZAL’ suspends flights to some Russian cities, the airline's press service said on Friday 27 December.
Leave a review