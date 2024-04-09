President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan on 24-25 April. This was announced today at talks in Bishkek between Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Jeenbek Kulubayev and Jeyhun Bayramov.

Note that Zhaparov will also take part in the opening ceremony of a monument to Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The event is timed to coincide with the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Azerbaijan.--