Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan visit Fizuli and Agdam

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan visit Fizuli and Agdam

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan visit Fizuli and Agdam

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Zhaparov visited the towns of Fizuli and Agdam liberated during the Second Karabakh War, 25 April. They familiarised themselves with reconstruction works in these settlements of lowland Karabakh. The trip is ongoing, the press service of the head of state reports.

