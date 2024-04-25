Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan visit Fizuli and Agdam
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan visit Fizuli and Agdam
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Zhaparov visited the towns of Fizuli and Agdam liberated during the Second Karabakh War, 25 April. They familiarised themselves with reconstruction works in these settlements of lowland Karabakh. The trip is ongoing, the press service of the head of state reports.
Politics
-
- 25 April 2024, 22:46
Ruben Vardanyan, arrested for calling against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, former "state minister" of Nagorno-Karabakh, stopped his hunger strike in the pre-trial detention centre of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
-
- 25 April 2024, 19:34
As part of the demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, based on geodetic measurements, 20 border pillars have already been installed.
-
A new mass grave has been discovered in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, in the village of Malybeyli in the Khojaly region. The remains of at least six people were found on April 24 during construction and restoration work, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement.
-
Activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov has been on a dry hunger strike in Baku pre-trial detention center-1 since April 18. His family is concerned for his health.
Leave a review