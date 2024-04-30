Progress Made in Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation, Over Half of Geodetic Work Completed

Over half of the geodetic measurements required for the border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been completed, with 35 border posts already installed, as of late April 2024. This development marks a significant step forward in the complex process of defining the boundary line between the two former Soviet republics, according to officials.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, announced that the coordination efforts are progressing steadily. "The installation of border posts is a crucial phase in the demarcation process, ensuring that the geographical boundaries align with the 1991 agreements," Mustafayev stated during a press briefing in Baku.

The delimitation process is guided by the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, which was agreed upon by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The declaration has served as a foundational document in determining the borders based on the administrative divisions that existed at the time of the USSR's collapse.

Arzu Nagiyev, a member of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's parliamentary committee on defense, security, and anti-corruption), emphasized the importance of using historical maps for accurate boundary demarcation. "After the USSR dissolved in 1991, each republic became an independent state. It was agreed that the delimitation and demarcation of borders should be based on the maps from 1991," Nagiyev told the Turan news agency.

The ongoing border delineation efforts involve detailed geodetic surveys and the placement of physical markers along the agreed-upon lines. This meticulous process is essential for preventing future territorial disputes and enhancing bilateral relations.

Both Azerbaijan and Armenia have expressed a commitment to continuing the delimitation process, aiming to resolve outstanding issues and solidify their borders. The work conducted so far reflects a shared understanding and a mutual desire to adhere to international norms and historical precedents.