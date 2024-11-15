Protest action at COP29 against environmental pollution
Protest action at COP29 against environmental pollution
On 15 November, a group of activists held a protest at the COP29 climate conference against the environmental pollution in Africa and the destruction of the continent's ecology by large companies. The activists also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that a part of the revenues from mining is not channelled into the restoration of nature's damage.
The participants held placards with slogans: ‘Pay attention to Africa!’; ‘Grants, not loans!’; ‘Climate finance should be trillions, not billions!’; ‘We need adaptation, not a carbon market!’; ‘No minerals are more important than human rights!’ and others.
15 November 2024 12:53
