Protest action at COP29 against environmental pollution

Protest action at COP29 against environmental pollution

Protest action at COP29 against environmental pollution

On 15 November, a group of activists held a protest at the COP29 climate conference against the environmental pollution in Africa and the destruction of the continent's ecology by large companies.  The activists also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that a part of the revenues from mining is not channelled into the restoration of nature's damage.

The participants held placards with slogans: ‘Pay attention to Africa!’; ‘Grants, not loans!’; ‘Climate finance should be trillions, not billions!’; ‘We need adaptation, not a carbon market!’; ‘No minerals are more important than human rights!’ and others.

    • 15 November 2024, 21:54

    Animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli released (updated)

    On November 15, animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli was detained while staging a protest at the COP29 climate conference. Mammadli was protesting the shooting of street dogs in Azerbaijan. He raised a sign above his head that read: "Azerbaijani authorities are shooting dogs on the streets!" He also shouted: "Resign those who teach youth to be sycophants under the guise of volunteerism!"

    • 15 November 2024, 21:48

    Arrested Abzas Media journalists were pressured

    Arrested Abzas Media journalists were pressured in Baku pretrial detention center No. 1.

    • 15 November 2024, 20:34

    Court upholds denial of asylum to Afgan Sadygov in Georgia

    On November 15, the Tbilisi City Court heard the merits of the complaint filed by the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.TV, Afgan Sadygov, against the denial of political asylum in Georgia.

    • 15 November 2024, 17:39

    Azerbaijan Could Become a Clean Energy Exporter – U.S. Secretary of Energy

    The United States has been working with Azerbaijan for a long time on energy issues and fossil fuel emissions, particularly focusing on technologies that reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and help transition to clean energy, the  U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm  stated at a press conference on November 15 during COP29 in Baku, in response to a question from Turan about how the U.S. can assist Azerbaijan in its transition to renewable and green energy.

