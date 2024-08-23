Putin briefed Pashinyan on talks in Baku

The press service of the Armenian Cabinet said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Friday.

"Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Russian President informed the Armenian Prime Minister about the impressions of his visit to Azerbaijan last week, for which Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked President Putin", the statement reads.

The Armenian Cabinet of Ministers also said that the interlocutors agreed to meet in the near future "to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda between Armenia and Russia".