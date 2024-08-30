Regulations on Joint Activity of state commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia approved

Regulations on Joint Activity of state commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia approved

The State Commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation have approved the Regulations on Joint Activity.

This is stated in the report of the Azerbaijani state commission on delimitation of the state border with Armenia.

According to the report, in accord with the protocol of the 8th meeting of the state commissions on delimitation signed on April 19, 2024, the parties have completed the work on approving the Regulations on Joint Activity.

“On August 30, 2024, the Regulations on Joint Activity of the commissions were signed accordingly. At present, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia have started to carry out domestic procedures,” the report concluded.

The Armenian State Commission on Delimitation issued a similar message.

*As a result of delimitation works that began in April, the 12.7 km border line between Azerbaijan and Armenia was determined. This ensured the return of territories (6.5 km) of 4 villages of Gazakh region - Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gyzylhajily - to Azerbaijan in May.

Note that exclave villages of Gazakh region - Yukhary Askipara, Barkhudarly and Sofulu, as well as Kyarki village of Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic still remain under Armenian occupation.

The village of Bashkend (Armenian name Artsvashen) of Armenia remains under Azerbaijani control.--