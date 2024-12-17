‘Report’ agency misleads - US Embassy

The US Embassy in Baku commented on the publication of the pro-government agency 'Report', hinting at the bias of this media outlet.

‘In its misleading article (https://report.az/en/analytics/us-embassy-dodges-question-on-preservation-of-azerbaijani-heritage-in-armenia/), the 'Report' agency did not include what we actually answered to their question about US support for Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. Here's how we responded:

‘The U.S. Embassy in Baku has repeatedly offered assistance in restoring Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. In 2022, we received approval for a $425,000 grant from the Embassy's Cultural Heritage Preservation Fund to help restore the Panah Ali Khan Complex in Aghdam.

In the same year, the USAID received approval to help restore a house in Krasnaya Sloboda and assist with modern infrastructure.

Over the past four years, the U.S. Department of Defence planned to provide $3 million for three projects to build and repair schools in the villages of Chelabilar, Daimadagildi, and Kosmalyan. However, the Government of Azerbaijan has not authorised any of these projects. We are ready to consider similar projects if the Azerbaijani government shows interest.’ This is stated in a publication on the Embassy's account in social network X.

Recall that 'Report' for some reason decided that the US Embassy was to deal with Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in Armenia. At the same time, the authors of this question did not have another question: why do the Azerbaijani authorities ignore the proposals to restore their heritage on their own territory?