"Reporters Without Borders" Condemn Violence Against Abzas Media Journalists in Baku Pretrial Detention Center

The press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the abuse of female journalists from Abzas Media, who are being held in Baku's pretrial detention center. "RSF condemns the ill-treatment of Abzas Media journalists Sevinj Vagifgizi, Nargiz Absalamova, and Elnara Gasymova. They have threatened to go on hunger strike if the pressure on them in the detention center does not stop. Journalists must be released," RSF stated a message posted on their “X” (formerly Twitter) account.

It should be noted that the journalists in detention recently reported pressure and violence from the administration of the pretrial detention facility. It is also important to recall that six employees of Abzas Media were arrested in November 2023 on fabricated charges of currency smuggling.

“Репортеры без границ” осудили насилие против журналисток Abzas Media в Бакинском СИЗО

Организация в защиту прессы «Репортеры без границ» осудила факты насилия против содержащихся в Бакинском СИЗО журналисток издания Abzas Medai

“РБГ осуждают жестокое обращение с журналистками Abzas Media - Севиндж Вагифгызы, Наргиз Абсаламовой и Эльнарой Гасымовой. Они пригрозили объявить голодовку, если давление на них в СИЗО не прекратится. Журналисты должны быть освобождены». Говорится в сообщении РБГ на их аккаунте на платформе X.

Напомним, что накануе содержащиеся в заключении журналистки сообщении о давлении и насилии на них со стороны администрации Следственного изолятора.

* Напомним, что 6 сотрудников издания Abzas Media были арестованы в ноябре 2023 года по надуманному обвинения в контрабанде валюты.