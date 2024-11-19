"Reporters Without Borders" Condemn Violence Against Abzas Media Journalists in Baku Pretrial Detention Center
The press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the abuse of female journalists from Abzas Media, who are being held in Baku's pretrial detention center. "RSF condemns the ill-treatment of Abzas Media journalists Sevinj Vagifgizi, Nargiz Absalamova, and Elnara Gasymova. They have threatened to go on hunger strike if the pressure on them in the detention center does not stop. Journalists must be released," RSF stated a message posted on their “X” (formerly Twitter) account.
It should be noted that the journalists in detention recently reported pressure and violence from the administration of the pretrial detention facility. It is also important to recall that six employees of Abzas Media were arrested in November 2023 on fabricated charges of currency smuggling.
“Репортеры без границ” осудили насилие против журналисток Abzas Media в Бакинском СИЗО
Организация в защиту прессы «Репортеры без границ» осудила факты насилия против содержащихся в Бакинском СИЗО журналисток издания Abzas Medai
“РБГ осуждают жестокое обращение с журналистками Abzas Media - Севиндж Вагифгызы, Наргиз Абсаламовой и Эльнарой Гасымовой. Они пригрозили объявить голодовку, если давление на них в СИЗО не прекратится. Журналисты должны быть освобождены». Говорится в сообщении РБГ на их аккаунте на платформе X.
Напомним, что накануе содержащиеся в заключении журналистки сообщении о давлении и насилии на них со стороны администрации Следственного изолятора.
* Напомним, что 6 сотрудников издания Abzas Media были арестованы в ноябре 2023 года по надуманному обвинения в контрабанде валюты.
- 19 November 2024 15:24
- 19 November 2024, 22:59
"The war has destroyed more than 3 million hectares of forest in Ukraine. We have forest fires every day, our water and land resources are polluted". This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svetlana Hrynchuk at a press conference in the Ukrainian pavilion of the COP29 climate convention conference in Baku on 19 November.
- 19 November 2024, 21:37
Countries around the world must reduce emissions by 9% annually throughout this decade to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated on November 19 at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
- 19 November 2024, 17:51
On November 19, the Sabail District Court of Baku granted the prosecution's request to extend the pretrial detention of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov for another four months, his lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov reported. According to the lawyer, the defense considers Abilov’s detention to be unjustified and disputes the charges brought against him. Abilov himself also rejected the accusations. The defense plans to file an appeal against the court's decision.
On November 19, a debate titled "No Climate Justice Without Space and Meaningful Participation" took place as part of COP29. The event was organized by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and a number of other human rights organizations.
