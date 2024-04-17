The decision to withdraw peacekeepers from Karabakh adopted by the heads of Azerbaijan and Russia (updated)

Reports about withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers and equipment from Karabakh are not officially confirmed

The decision on the early withdrawal from the territory of Azerbaijan of Russian peacekeeping forces, which were located in Karabakh in accordance with the tripartite declaration of November 10, 2020, was made by the leadership of the two countries. This was stated on April 17 by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.

“The process has already begun. The Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Russia are taking appropriate measures to implement this decision,” Hajiyev noted.

Russian Presidential spokesman appeared more informed than Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed at noon on 17 April that Russia has started withdrawal of peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.

Note that previously, Azerbaijani security agencies did not confirm reports and video footage of Russian military equipment withdrawal from Karabakh.

Footage of the withdrawal from Karabakh of a column of 20 armored personnel carriers, dozens of petrol tankers and several trucks under Russian flags has appeared on social networks.

The authors of the video footage, ordinary citizens, claim that the footage was shot in Terter and Geranboy - neighboring regions to Karabakh. This means that arms and equipment are being withdrawn from Azerbaijan through the military airfield in Ganja.

However, the Azerbaijani security services told Turan Agency that the videos circulated do not refer to today. The country's Defense Ministry and Interior Ministry have not confirmed that some of the peacekeepers' military equipment is being withdrawn from Azerbaijan.

On the website of the Russian Defense Ministry, the latest information on the activities of the peacekeepers in Karabakh is dated 9 January 2024.

Recall that according to the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in Karabakh for five years - 10 November 2025.

It consisted of 1960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 vehicles and special equipment.

Note that after the anti-terrorist operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on 19-20 September 2023, the Armenian population of Karabakh left the region and the peacekeepers' further stay there became meaningless.