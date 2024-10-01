Representatives of the Red Cross Visit Armenian Prisoners in Azerbaijan

In September, staff from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited individuals of Armenian descent, the Baku office of the ICRC to the Turan agency. The meetings included one-on-one discussions, and conditions were created for the detainees to communicate with their families.

According to its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment and conditions of detention during such visits. The ICRC also facilitates the restoration or continuation of family relationships, the statement noted. The report did not specify which Armenian individuals were visited by ICRC representatives. In addition to former leaders of the Karabakh separatists, various other Armenian fighters convicted of different crimes are also held in Baku's prisons.