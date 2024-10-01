Representatives of the Red Cross Visit Armenian Prisoners in Azerbaijan
In September, staff from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited individuals of Armenian descent, the Baku office of the ICRC to the Turan agency. The meetings included one-on-one discussions, and conditions were created for the detainees to communicate with their families.
According to its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment and conditions of detention during such visits. The ICRC also facilitates the restoration or continuation of family relationships, the statement noted. The report did not specify which Armenian individuals were visited by ICRC representatives. In addition to former leaders of the Karabakh separatists, various other Armenian fighters convicted of different crimes are also held in Baku's prisons.
Politics
It is regrettable that co-operation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe has reached a stalemate, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the current chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and Lithuania's Foreign Minister, said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Last July, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) issued a public statement to address the persistent lack of co-operation by the Azerbaijani authorities. We are concerned about the reported violations of the right to freedom of expression and the imposition of disproportionate criminal sanctions to limit freedom of expression in Azerbaijan.
Afghan Sadygov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, has been on a hunger strike for twelve days in a detention center in Georgia. He is demanding the suspension of his extradition process to Azerbaijan and the cessation of what he calls unjust criminal prosecution.
BAKU, Oct 2 (Reuters) – The children of a London-based scientist under house arrest in Azerbaijan have called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku to secure their father’s release, according to a report by Politico.
- 2 October 2024, 14:17
On Wednesday, a forum titled "Climate Change and Human Rights: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions" opened in Baku. Participants, including government officials, ministers, and deputies, are discussing the harm and damage caused by Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan. It seems that the Azerbaijani authorities see the issue of human rights solely through this lens.
