Representatives of Turkey and Armenia to discuss opening of Gyumri-Kars railway

Representatives of Armenia and Turkey will meet in the near future to discuss the conditions for resuming the operation of the Gyumri-Kars railway. This was stated to Radio Liberty by the vice-speaker of the parliament, Armenia's special envoy to the negotiations with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan.

In particular, this concerns the Margara Bridge, through which the Gyumri-Kar railway passes, Rubinyan said.

He expressed optimism, noting that the dialogue with the Turkish side is developing quite quickly, and real results will be in the near future.

"We expect that all the agreements reached will be implemented, and the settlement process will end with the establishment of diplomatic relations and the opening of borders. We are ready to do this even tomorrow," Rubinyan said.