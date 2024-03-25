Residents of Baku and guests of the capital carry flowers to the Russian Embassy

The founder of “Toplum TV,” Alesker Mammadli, who is being held in a pre-trial detention center, appealed to the European Court of Human Rights against the decision of the Baku Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the Khatai Court to imprison Mammadli for a period of four months. Mammadli demands to replace the measure of restraint with house arrest, since detention does not allow him to complete the examination recommended by doctors in order to determine the danger of tumors found in him, Alesker Mammadli's brother, politician Nasimi Mammadli told Turan. The complaint to the ECHR was filed in accordance with Article 39, which provides for urgent consideration in connection with the serious illness of the accused.