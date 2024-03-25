Residents of Baku and guests of the capital carry flowers to the Russian Embassy
Since March 23, residents of Baku and guests of the capital have been carrying flowers to the Russian Embassy. More than a hundred people have already taken part in an impromptu commemoration ceremony for the victims of the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow. The flow of visitors has not stopped for the second day. Among those who lay flowers are not only Russian citizens, but also the indigenous residents of Baku. Earlier, the Azerbaijani leadership expressed its condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Moscow, which led to numerous civilian casualties.
Observer
2024-03-25
