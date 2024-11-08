'ResPlatforma' called on COP29 participants to demand release of political prisoners in Azerbaijan

The 3rd Republic Platform (‘ResPlatforma’) has issued a statement due to the COP29 in Baku.

‘ResPlatforma’ stresses that it is the only organisation in the country's political scene with a ‘green agenda’, emphasising the inextricable unity of human rights issues with climate change mitigation.

Since 2023, the human rights situation in Azerbaijan has deteriorated dramatically, with the authorities cracking down on the opposition, civil society and critical media. 'ResPlatforma' was not spared from arrests, in particular, its speaker Akif Gurbanov and board member Ruslan Izzetli were arrested. They have been under arrest in a politically motivated case since March 2024.

'ResPlatforma' asks COP29 participants to openly denounce the human rights situation in Azerbaijan and demand the immediate release of the victims of repression, including Gurbanov and Izzetli, and the full restoration of their rights. It also calls for visits to places of detention for politically motivated arrests.

*'ResPlatforma' is a political movement founded on 7 December 2023 by politicians united around the ideas of decentralised democracy and the rule of law, and aims to promote civic participation.'