Ruben Vardanyan has ended his hunger strike
Ruben Vardanyan, arrested for calling against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, former "state minister" of Nagorno-Karabakh, stopped his hunger strike in the pre-trial detention centre of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
He informed his family about it by phone on 25 April.
Vardanyan started his hunger strike on 5 April, demanding his release and the release of all grossly arrested separatist leaders.
The Azerbaijani authorities did not react to his demands and did not comment on them.
Vardanyan was arrested in September 2023 at the Lachin border checkpoint while trying to leave Karabakh and enter Armenia.
A criminal case was opened against him on several articles and he faces up to 15 years in prison.
26 April 2024 07:08
25 April 2024, 19:34
As part of the demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, based on geodetic measurements, 20 border pillars have already been installed.
A new mass grave has been discovered in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, in the village of Malybeyli in the Khojaly region. The remains of at least six people were found on April 24 during construction and restoration work, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement.
Activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov has been on a dry hunger strike in Baku pre-trial detention center-1 since April 18. His family is concerned for his health.
On April 25, the European Parliament, with 474 votes in favor and 4 against, and 51 abstentions, adopted a resolution condemning the Azerbaijani authorities for repression against civil society.
