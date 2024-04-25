Ruben Vardanyan has ended his hunger strike

Ruben Vardanyan, arrested for calling against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, former "state minister" of Nagorno-Karabakh, stopped his hunger strike in the pre-trial detention centre of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

He informed his family about it by phone on 25 April.

Vardanyan started his hunger strike on 5 April, demanding his release and the release of all grossly arrested separatist leaders.

The Azerbaijani authorities did not react to his demands and did not comment on them.

Vardanyan was arrested in September 2023 at the Lachin border checkpoint while trying to leave Karabakh and enter Armenia.

A criminal case was opened against him on several articles and he faces up to 15 years in prison.