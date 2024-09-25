Ruslan Izzatli Complains About Denial of Medical Assistance in Pretrial Detention
Ruslan Izzatli Complains About Denial of Medical Assistance in Pretrial Detention
The health condition of Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the board of the Platform III Republic and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, has deteriorated in Baku's Detention Center -1, where he is detained in connection with the “Toplum TV” case, his wife, Gunel Manafli said.
According to her, even before his arrest in March this year, doctors recommended surgery for Izzatli due to gallstone disease. However, he has not yet been provided with the necessary conditions for this. Moreover, in recent days, his blood pressure has been rising, but he has not received any medical assistance. Izzatli requested an appointment with the chief doctor of the medical unit in the detention center, but he was denied. Medical staff have even refused to measure his blood pressure.
His wife expressed confusion over the actions of the doctors, who refuse to assist a person with serious health issues. All of this negatively affects the activist's psychological state. She reported that Izzatli has demanded an urgent visit from representatives of the ombudsman and the main medical administration of the Ministry of Justice.
From March 6 to 8, nine employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were accused of smuggling foreign currency. Seven individuals were arrested, while two were placed under police supervision. The defendants reject the charges. Human rights defenders have recognized the detainees as political prisoners.
Politics
-
- 26 September 2024, 17:55
Today, the trial of paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, he stated that he is a first-group disabled person but still has not been assigned a social worker for assistance. The judge noted that while the law does not require a social worker to be assigned to an inmate, he would appeal to the leadership of the pretrial detention facility "on humanitarian grounds."
-
- 26 September 2024, 17:34
On September 26, Heydar Aliyev Jr., the son of President Ilham Aliyev, made his first appearance at an economic meeting. He was seated next to his mother, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. His presence at the meeting, which included government members and where he holds no official position, raises numerous questions.
-
- 26 September 2024, 16:55
The U.S. administration will allocate nearly $8 billion for Ukraine's defense needs, President Biden announced on Thursday before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a statement on the White House website, $5.5 billion will be directed towards supplying Ukraine with American military equipment from Pentagon stockpiles and replenishing those stockpiles with new equipment. An additional $2.4 billion will be used for supplying military equipment to Kyiv, including new air defense systems (such as the “Patriot” system), drones, and air-to-ground missiles.
-
- 26 September 2024, 16:16
Cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, particularly in the defense industry. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, announced this on his X platform account. "AS Holdings and its subsidiary Ari Arms - a global company specializing in the production and development of light weapons to NATO standards - today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Azersilah, a state company under the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.
Leave a review