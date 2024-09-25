Ruslan Izzatli Complains About Denial of Medical Assistance in Pretrial Detention

The health condition of Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the board of the Platform III Republic and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, has deteriorated in Baku's Detention Center -1, where he is detained in connection with the “Toplum TV” case, his wife, Gunel Manafli said.

According to her, even before his arrest in March this year, doctors recommended surgery for Izzatli due to gallstone disease. However, he has not yet been provided with the necessary conditions for this. Moreover, in recent days, his blood pressure has been rising, but he has not received any medical assistance. Izzatli requested an appointment with the chief doctor of the medical unit in the detention center, but he was denied. Medical staff have even refused to measure his blood pressure.

His wife expressed confusion over the actions of the doctors, who refuse to assist a person with serious health issues. All of this negatively affects the activist's psychological state. She reported that Izzatli has demanded an urgent visit from representatives of the ombudsman and the main medical administration of the Ministry of Justice.

From March 6 to 8, nine employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were accused of smuggling foreign currency. Seven individuals were arrested, while two were placed under police supervision. The defendants reject the charges. Human rights defenders have recognized the detainees as political prisoners.