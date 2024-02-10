  • contact.az Contact
  Russia ready to support return of Karabakh Armenians - Russian Foreign Ministry
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Russia ready to support return of Karabakh Armenians - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is ready to facilitate the safe return of Karabakh Armenians to the region if they wish, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS.

"Unfortunately, the majority of Karabakh Armenians have left the region. It was their hard but voluntary choice. In this regard, it is important to create conditions for the return of those who want to do so, with proper provision of their rights and security," he said.

"We are ready to provide all possible assistance to this process, including through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, whose presence is of great importance," the diplomat added.

Galuzin recalled that as a result of hostilities on 19-20 September 2023, Karabakh came under the full control of Baku.

With the active mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on 20 September 2023, an agreement on cessation of hostilities was reached and negotiations were held between representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh and Azerbaijani authorities, he continued.

Galuzin also said Russia is working "to expand its consular presence in Azerbaijan and Armenia." "These are friendly countries linked by common history and culture," the Russian diplomat noted.
It should be noted that in Azerbaijan the Russian consular presence is only at the Russian Embassy in Baku.

