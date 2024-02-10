Russia ready to support return of Karabakh Armenians - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia is ready to facilitate the safe return of Karabakh Armenians to the region if they wish, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS.
"Unfortunately, the majority of Karabakh Armenians have left the region. It was their hard but voluntary choice. In this regard, it is important to create conditions for the return of those who want to do so, with proper provision of their rights and security," he said.
"We are ready to provide all possible assistance to this process, including through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, whose presence is of great importance," the diplomat added.
Galuzin recalled that as a result of hostilities on 19-20 September 2023, Karabakh came under the full control of Baku.
With the active mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on 20 September 2023, an agreement on cessation of hostilities was reached and negotiations were held between representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh and Azerbaijani authorities, he continued.
Galuzin also said Russia is working "to expand its consular presence in Azerbaijan and Armenia." "These are friendly countries linked by common history and culture," the Russian diplomat noted.
It should be noted that in Azerbaijan the Russian consular presence is only at the Russian Embassy in Baku.
2 comment
Observer
2024-02-10
«Это дружественные страны, с которыми связывают общая история и культура» Россия работает «над расширением консульского присутствия в Азербайджане..." русня долго и тшательно планировала и сегодня активно занята "денацификацией" некогда тоже "дружественной" страны - Украины, потому и не вмешалась в армяно-азербайджанскую войну! причин множество - нет сил воевать на два фронта; нет быдла пушечного, ибо знают воинственный менталитет украинцев, ибо много с ними боролась, как могла, и даже морила голодом, т.е. опыт есть, и потому крайне не выгодно сосредоточится одновременно на два фронта, иначе бы Азербайджан не так уж и скоро праздновал бы победу. зная что будут санкции и прочее то решила под видом "армения сама не признала Карабах" делает вид что держит нейтралитет, и даже более того - признает право Азербайджана на Карабах, но это временная тактика! а тогда забыла об "дружбе" 20 января 1990 года ?!
Observer
2024-02-10
русня на сей раз надела маску "православия" и бегает с крестом по всему миру но вчера еше те же атеисты что и сегодня в кремлях и лубянках уничтожали любого верующего человека, особенно мусульман, превращщая, как и армяне - мечети в свинарников! грош цена любому кто забудет это и простит!