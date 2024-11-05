Russia will continue to support a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan – Putin

Russia is doing everything it can to normalize the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and facilitate the signing of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a ceremony for the presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors.

"In this spirit, our cooperation with Armenia and Azerbaijan is being built. We have been and are doing everything we can to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus. We will continue to assist in working on the peace treaty, delimiting the state border, and unblocking economic and transport links in line with the well-known trilateral agreements of 2020-2022," Putin said.

The Russian president also noted the productive conversation between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the BRICS summit held in Kazan in October. "I cannot fail to express my satisfaction that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia used the BRICS summit platform in Kazan to have a productive discussion on key issues related to achieving lasting peace and interethnic harmony in the region," he emphasized.