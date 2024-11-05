Russia will continue to support a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan – Putin
Russia is doing everything it can to normalize the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and facilitate the signing of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a ceremony for the presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors.
"In this spirit, our cooperation with Armenia and Azerbaijan is being built. We have been and are doing everything we can to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus. We will continue to assist in working on the peace treaty, delimiting the state border, and unblocking economic and transport links in line with the well-known trilateral agreements of 2020-2022," Putin said.
The Russian president also noted the productive conversation between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the BRICS summit held in Kazan in October. "I cannot fail to express my satisfaction that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia used the BRICS summit platform in Kazan to have a productive discussion on key issues related to achieving lasting peace and interethnic harmony in the region," he emphasized.
- 5 November 2024, 17:17
Polad Aslanov, founder of the religious website xeberman.com, who went on hunger strike in the colony on 4 November, was forcibly transferred to the Penitentiary Service hospital in the evening of the same day. This was reported to Turan by his wife Gulmira Aslanov.
- 5 November 2024, 17:01
The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the preopening of the Ukrainian Center in Baku, scheduled for 9 November 2024 at 12 pm. The Ukrainian Center, originally established to promote Ukrainian culture, language, heritage and education in Azerbaijan, has been renovated and expanded to better serve its mission.
- 5 November 2024, 16:45
The health condition of activist Nijat Ibrahim has sharply worsened while he remains in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan news agency. According to her, Ibrahim called today to report severe back pain, and he can barely move. Recently, his blood pressure has also risen, and doctors have diagnosed him with hypertension.
- 5 November 2024, 16:31
On Sunday, November 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. Upon his arrival at Manas 2 International Airport in Bishkek, Aliyev was greeted with a ceremonial honor guard and welcomed by Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, Akylbek Japarov, along with other officials.
