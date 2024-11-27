At the meeting of the heads of security services of the CIS countries held in Moscow on 26 November, 'the issues of cooperation of special services to ensure security of the CIS countries in the face of ‘multifaceted efforts of the West aimed at destabilising the situation in the CIS space’ were discussed.

The meeting pointed out that the West is conducting ‘purposeful attempts to destroy the established regional security architecture’, which threatens the stability of the CIS countries development, the press service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (RFIS) said on 26 November.

Today, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service publishes a recommendation to the Armenian authorities on how to protect themselves from the ‘hostile’ policy of the West, which doubts that Armenia will be able to maintain its course of rapprochement with the West.

‘Washington assumes that Armenians, who ‘know how to count money’, will inevitably realise in time the irreparable damage threatening them from the curtailment of traditional regional ties.

The Americans are thinking about how to ‘strengthen’ the ‘insufficiently reliable’ power in Armenia with the help of pro-Western forces. In so doing, they pin their hopes on Aram Sarkisian's ‘Republic’ Party; Arman Babajanyan's ‘In the Name of the Republic’ Party; Tigran Khzmalyan's ‘European Party of Armenia’ and Levon Shirinyan's ‘Christian Democratic Party’.

Note that the political promotion of the pro-Western Parties has already begun in order to ensure their passage to the Parliament in the 2026 elections, the RFIS warning says.

To conclude, the RFIS warns that the Armenia's pro-Western orientation will only bring ruin to the country, as it is happening in Ukraine.