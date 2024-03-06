Searches in the office of Platform III Republic and in the apartment of Akif Gurbanov

    • flag_AZ
The office of Platform III of the Republic was searched on March 6.

Upon completion of the search, the speaker of the Platform, Akif Gurbanov, and members of this structure, Araz Aliyev and Ruslan Izzetli, were taken out of the office, and they were taken away by the police.

A search is now being conducted at Gurbanov’s apartment.

At the same time, as Gurbanov’s lawyer Shahla Gumbatova told Turan, the security forces do not allow her to go to the search site. At the same time, masked persons rudely pushed the lawyer away from the door of Gurbanov’s apartment.

In addition, a search is also being carried out at the apartment of Toplum Tv employee Farid Ismailov.

  • Huseyn Abdullayev faces a new prison term Politics
    • 7 March 2024, 15:54

    Huseyn Abdullayev faces a new prison term

    Ex-MP and businessman Huseyn Abdullayev has been charged with a new charge 47 days before the end of a 6-year prison sentence. Now he is charged with legalizing criminally obtained money (Article. 193-1.3.2 of the Criminal Code).

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 7 March 2024, 15:40

    “Toplum TV” will continue its activities - Khadija Ismail

    A criminal case has been opened against three employees of the online publication “Toplum TV” under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, editor-in-chief of this media Khadija Ismail told Turan. In particular, video editor Mushvig Jabbar, social media manager Elmir Abbasov, and correspondent Farid Ismailov were brought to criminal responsibility and detained. Nevertheless, “Toplum TV” will continue to operate, Khadija Ismail stressed.

    Read more
  • The lawyer is not allowed to meet with the detained employee of “Toplum TV” Politics
    • 7 March 2024, 14:09

    The lawyer is not allowed to meet with the detained employee of “Toplum TV”

    Lawyer Nemat Kerimli cannot meet with Mushvig Jabbar, the employee of the “Toplum TV” who was detained on March 6. The lawyer told Turan that Jabbar's family had signed a contract with him to protect the rights of a journalist. In the morning on March 7, the lawyer presented himself with a warrant at the Baku city police headquarters, but he was not allowed to see his client.

    Read more
  • U.S. Reacts To Russian Missiles Strike Near Zelenskiy And Visiting Greek PM Politics
    • 7 March 2024, 13:30

    U.S. Reacts To Russian Missiles Strike Near Zelenskiy And Visiting Greek PM

    The United States on Wednesday reacted to the latest deadly Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and visiting Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

    Read more

