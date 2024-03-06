Searches in the office of Platform III Republic and in the apartment of Akif Gurbanov

The office of Platform III of the Republic was searched on March 6.

Upon completion of the search, the speaker of the Platform, Akif Gurbanov, and members of this structure, Araz Aliyev and Ruslan Izzetli, were taken out of the office, and they were taken away by the police.

A search is now being conducted at Gurbanov’s apartment.

At the same time, as Gurbanov’s lawyer Shahla Gumbatova told Turan, the security forces do not allow her to go to the search site. At the same time, masked persons rudely pushed the lawyer away from the door of Gurbanov’s apartment.

In addition, a search is also being carried out at the apartment of Toplum Tv employee Farid Ismailov.