Secretary General of the Council of Europe Mourns the Victims of the AZAL Plane
CrashThe Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, has expressed his condolences and deep sadness over the tragic Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan with many fatalities.
He wishes the survivors a rapid and full recovery.
- 26 December 2024 16:23
Politics
- 27 December 2024, 14:50
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regime in the country until April 1, 2025. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The extension is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) within the country and its potential consequences."
- 27 December 2024, 14:34
The Kremlin will not make any statements regarding the passenger plane disaster involving Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau until the investigation's conclusions are made, said Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov to journalists.
- 27 December 2024, 13:48
The Khatai district court of Baku on Friday granted the investigation's request to extend the term of pre-trial detention of the accused journalists in the 'Toplum TV' case.
- 27 December 2024, 13:20
‘AZAL’ suspends flights to some Russian cities, the airline's press service said on Friday 27 December.
