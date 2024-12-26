  • contact.az Contact
  • Secretary General of the Council of Europe Mourns the Victims of the AZAL Plane
The news agency Turan
CrashThe Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, has expressed his condolences and deep sadness over the tragic Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan with many fatalities.

He wishes the survivors a rapid and full recovery.

