Secretary of Armenian Security Council to take part in "Peace Summit" on Ukraine

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will take part in the Peace Summit on Ukraine, the press service of the Council reports. He will pay an official visit to Nidwalden, Switzerland, where the Formula for Peace in Ukraine summit will take place.

During the trip, the Secretary of the Security Council will also travel to Paris, where working meetings are scheduled. According to preliminary data, about 90 countries will take part in the summit. Moscow is trying in every possible way to dissuade potential summit participants from participating in this event.