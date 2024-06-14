Secretary of Armenian Security Council to take part in "Peace Summit" on Ukraine
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will take part in the Peace Summit on Ukraine, the press service of the Council reports. He will pay an official visit to Nidwalden, Switzerland, where the Formula for Peace in Ukraine summit will take place.
During the trip, the Secretary of the Security Council will also travel to Paris, where working meetings are scheduled. According to preliminary data, about 90 countries will take part in the summit. Moscow is trying in every possible way to dissuade potential summit participants from participating in this event.
Politics
-
- 14 June 2024, 17:43
On June 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gašić , who is on an official visit to Baku. During the meeting, Hasanov stressed the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries, including cooperation in the military sphere.
-
- 14 June 2024, 17:21
On Friday, at the trial of the activist of the Popular Front Party Elnur Hasanov in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, the latter said that after the previous trial he was beaten by Prison Service officers. However, Judge Javid Huseynov ignored this statement. Next, the judge announced the examination of the case documents. After that, the defendant pointed out that his hands were handcuffed behind his back, and then the judge ordered the guards to take them off. However, the guards removed the handcuffs from behind and put them on in front. The judge again made a remark to the guards.
-
The meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg concluded the discussion on the implementation of 25 decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concerning Azerbaijan. In particular, this is the "Case of the Anar Mammadli Group", which includes 5 decisions against Anar Mammadli, Intigam Aliyev, Ibrahimov and Mammadov, Khadija Ismayilova (2), Arif and Leyla Yunus.
-
- 14 June 2024, 16:45
On June 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a delegation headed by Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Chinese Army Yao Gin. Hasanov informed the Chinese delegation about the operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Yao Ging stressed the importance of regular exchanges of experience between the armies of the two countries and invited the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan to the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in September.
