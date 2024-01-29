Senator Ben Cardin calls Baku to stop political repressions
The Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin has called authorities of Azerbaijan to stop political repressions.
"Azerbaijan's assault on journalists, illegal detention of opposition & alleged use of transnational repression are anti-democratic tactics.
Baku must release political prisoners & halt harassment to be part of the international community, ahead of COP29”, - he wrote on Monday on his account at the X platforme.
-
- Social
- 29 January 2024 18:43
Politics
-
- 29 January 2024, 17:24
Today, the Baku Court of Appeal examined the complaint of the arrested public activist Mohiaddin Orujev against the ban on phone calls and meetings with loved ones. Orujev was detained on December 13 and his family was not informed about it. Two days later, a preventive measure was taken against him in the form of arrest in connection with the drug case. Only on the day of the trial his relatives managed to clarify the fate of the activist.
-
- 29 January 2024, 17:01
The second preliminary financial response of the candidates for the presidency of Azerbaijan in the early elections on February 7 has been published. According to the CEC, the income of the election fund of the current president Ilham Aliyev amounted to 720,200 manats.
-
- 29 January 2024, 15:58
The verdict of the Shiite theologian Haji Ali Behishti (Aliyev), accused of treason, was read out in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes on Monday. The court found him guilty under Article 274 (treason) of the Criminal Code and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.
-
- 29 January 2024, 15:47
Within the framework of COP29, Germany wants to share its experience with countries like Azerbaijan and try to find common solutions related to water management.
Leave a review