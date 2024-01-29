    • flag_AZ
Senator Ben Cardin calls Baku to stop political repressions

The Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin has called authorities of Azerbaijan to stop political repressions.

"Azerbaijan's assault on journalists, illegal detention of opposition & alleged use of transnational repression are anti-democratic tactics.

Baku must release political prisoners & halt harassment to be part of the international community, ahead of COP29”, - he wrote on Monday on his account at the X platforme.
 

