Senator Durbin welcomes release of Gubad Ibadoglu

US Senator Dick Durbin has welcomed the release of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu to house arrest in Azerbaijan and called for the full dismissal of charges against him.

‘I welcome the Azerbaijani government's decision to place Gubad Ibadoglu under house arrest, which will allow him to receive important medical treatment.

I hope that such mercy can be extended to give him a full release and freedom to travel,’ Durbin wrote on Platform X.

* On 23 July 2023, the Narimanov district court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges under Article 204.3.1 (selling counterfeit money) as well as Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of extremist materials).

A number of countries and international organisations, including the US State Department, US senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release. He was recognised as a political prisoner.

On 22 April 2024, the court granted a defence motion to place Ibadoglu under house arrest.