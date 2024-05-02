Senator Durbin welcomes release of Gubad Ibadoglu
US Senator Dick Durbin has welcomed the release of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu to house arrest in Azerbaijan and called for the full dismissal of charges against him.
‘I welcome the Azerbaijani government's decision to place Gubad Ibadoglu under house arrest, which will allow him to receive important medical treatment.
I hope that such mercy can be extended to give him a full release and freedom to travel,’ Durbin wrote on Platform X.
* On 23 July 2023, the Narimanov district court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges under Article 204.3.1 (selling counterfeit money) as well as Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of extremist materials).
A number of countries and international organisations, including the US State Department, US senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release. He was recognised as a political prisoner.
On 22 April 2024, the court granted a defence motion to place Ibadoglu under house arrest.
2 May 2024
Aziz Orujev, the health of the head of “Kanal-13” Internet TV, who is under arrest, has deteriorated, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. According to him, the journalist suffers from panic attacks. "His hands are shaking, his general condition is deteriorating dramatically," the lawyer said. Orujev is currently being treated at the Prison Service hospital.
-
On May 1, the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Jahangir Hajiyev, announced a hunger strike in prison N13 in protest against the absence of effective medical care and conditions of detention, his lawyer Hajiyev Fahraddin Mehdiyev, who met with his client on May 2, said Turan. According to him, Hajiyev suffers from thyroid disease, cardiac arrhythmia and hypertension. However, despite repeated appeals, he is not being transferred either to the Medical Institution of the penitentiary service or the medical and sanitary part of the colony, Mehdiyev said.
-
Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are due to be held in November, but their dates may be postponed to an earlier date, the head of the CEC Mazahir Panahov stated at a meeting of this structure. The next parliamentary elections in November coincide with the COP29 climate conference, Panahov noted. "For this reason, a decision may be made to postpone the elections to an earlier period," he said.
-
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the payment of a one-time allowance to veterans of the Second World War. Thus, the participants in the war will receive 2,000 thousand manats (about $ 1,200) each.
