Sevinj Vagifgizi Faces Discrimination in Pretrial Detention
Sevinj Vagifgizi, the editor-in-chief of “Abzas Media”, is experiencing discrimination at Baku's Pretrial Detention Center No. 1, where she has been denied visits with her mother. This occurred after she revealed information about foreign citizens voting in the detention center during the extraordinary parliamentary elections, her mother, Ofelia Maharramova said.
"After the extraordinary parliamentary elections, Sevinj and I have not been allowed to meet. What is permitted for other detainees is not allowed for my daughter. The head of the detention center, Elnur Ismaylov, told me that Sevinj is being punished for disclosing the participation of foreign citizens in the recent parliamentary elections. He said he would not change his decision, no matter who we complain to," Maharramova stated.
According to lawyer Nemat Kerimli, discrimination against a detainee or the imposition of a ban for disclosing any information from the detention center contradicts the internal rules of penitentiary institutions as well as the law. The lawyer viewed the ban on in-person visits between the journalist and her mother as discrimination and a violation of the law, as well as psychological pressure on Vagifgizi.
It is worth noting that similar restrictions also apply to Ulvi Hasanli, the director of “Abzas Media.” Attempts to obtain comments from the penitentiary service were unsuccessful.
Vagifgizi and Hasanli are among six journalists and media workers who were arrested between November 2023 and January 2024 in connection with the "Abzas Media" case. Subsequently, economist Farid Mehralizade was also arrested in connection with this case. Initially, they were charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of individuals in conspiracy). However, from August 16 to 19, the journalists were presented with more serious charges: Article 192.3.2 (illegal entrepreneurship with large income), Articles 193-1.3.1 and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of criminal proceeds by an organized group), Article 206.4 (smuggling by an organized group), Articles 320.1 and 320.2 (forgery of documents and use of forged documents), as well as Article 213.2.1 (group tax evasion) of the Criminal Code. These charges carry a penalty of up to 12 years in prison. The journalists deny all charges.
