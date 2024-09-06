  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed suicide

According to the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Veli Abbasov committed suicide by shooting himself with a firearm.

Employees of the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation and a criminal case was initiated under an appropriate Article of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Politics

