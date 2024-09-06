Soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed suicide
According to the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Veli Abbasov committed suicide by shooting himself with a firearm.
Employees of the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation and a criminal case was initiated under an appropriate Article of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Politics
Vafa Nagi (Nagieva) - a candidate from Neftchala district for the Milli Majlis elections on 1 September, was detained in Neftchala on Friday.
- 6 September 2024, 20:54
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced cautious optimism on Friday about the potential for a breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev regarding the continuation of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine. This agreement is crucial for a number of European countries as the current transit contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
- 6 September 2024, 18:41
Baku Serious Crimes Court heard his testimony at the trial of opposition politician Tofig Yagublu.
- 6 September 2024, 17:33
On Friday, the Khatai District Court in Baku extended the detention of economist Farid Mehralizade for an additional three months. According to the court's decision, he will remain in custody until December 19, his lawyer, Javad Javadov, reported. Mehralizade was arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media” case. However, he denies the charges, stating that he has no connection to the publication and only provided expert comments to this and other media outlets.
