Speakers of Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia held meetings with their Turkish counterpart, but met no with each other

On October 14, in Geneva, within the framework of the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the heads of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia Sahiba Gafarova and Alain Simonyan held meetings with the Chairman of the Turkish Parliament Numan Kurtulush.

During these meetings, among others, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia was discussed.

However, the meeting between Gafarova and Simonyan themselves did not take place. According to the Armenian side, at the last moment Gafarova refused the meeting. The Azerbaijani side did not comment on the statement of the Armenian side.

Within the framework of previous meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Gafarova and Simonyan have already met, but without any specific results.