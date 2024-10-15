Speakers of Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia held meetings with their Turkish counterpart, but met no with each other
Speakers of Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia held meetings with their Turkish counterpart, but met no with each other
On October 14, in Geneva, within the framework of the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the heads of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia Sahiba Gafarova and Alain Simonyan held meetings with the Chairman of the Turkish Parliament Numan Kurtulush.
During these meetings, among others, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia was discussed.
However, the meeting between Gafarova and Simonyan themselves did not take place. According to the Armenian side, at the last moment Gafarova refused the meeting. The Azerbaijani side did not comment on the statement of the Armenian side.
Within the framework of previous meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Gafarova and Simonyan have already met, but without any specific results.
-
- In World
- 15 October 2024 12:27
-
Politics
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:53
The health of Anar Mammadli, director of the Center for Election Observation and Democracy Training (CEODT), who is currently in prison, is deteriorating day by day. This was reported by his lawyer Elchin Sadigov.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:36
Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the independent trade union confederation ‘Workers’ Platform’ (‘Işçi Masası’), who is serving a prison sentence, complained about the repeated denial of treatment at the Penitentiary Service Hospital. This is stated in a report by the 'Workers Platform' trade union.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:13
Internet freedom around the world has declined for the 14th consecutive year. Censorship and content manipulation have undermined the ability of voters to make informed decisions in elections around the world. This is stated in a report by the human rights organization 'Freedom House' for the period from June 2023 to May 2024.
-
- 16 October 2024, 11:15
The day before, on 15 October, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes held a session on the case of public activist Mohiaddin Orujev.
Leave a review